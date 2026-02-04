Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Drag performers stage protest against bill on Utah's Capitol Hill

Drag protest
Ben Winslow, FOX 13 News
Drag performers protest outside the Utah House of Representatives chamber against HB114.
SALT LAKE CITY — Dozens of drag queens and kings and supporters marched through the Utah State Capitol on Tuesday, protesting a bill in the legislature that they they say will criminalize what they do.

"Stand up, fight back!" they shouted as they walked between the House and Senate chambers.

Some sported signs reading "Drag is not a crime" and "I'm not pornography, I'm a person." The noise from the demonstration was so loud, it could be heard in the chambers.

The protesters were opposed to House Bill 114 sponsored by Rep. Colin Jack, R-St. George, which criminalizes adult-oriented performances that are performed in the presence of a minor.

"This could literally affect all of us," Divina 2.0 told FOX 13 News in an interview. "Being in drag, being here today in the presence of minor, if there’s a minor here? It could be a felony. Also walking to our cars in drag. This also — on the grander scheme of things — affects our Pride festival which is one of the most beautiful things we do in Utah that’s a family oriented, inclusive experience. So this extends beyond what we do for our jobs and entertainment and things like this."

Rep. Jack declined to comment on the protest through a spokesperson for the House Majority Caucus. HB114 has yet to receive a hearing but could soon in the legislative session.

The City of St. George recently settled a lawsuit filed against it after the city council rejected a permit for a public drag show. A federal judge ruled that drag is protected under the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

