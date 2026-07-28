Ferry to step down as head of Utah's Department of Natural Resources

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Department of Natural Resources Commissioner Joel Ferry announced he will resign next month.

Ferry, a farmer and former state lawmaker who helped push his agency to do more to protect the Great Salt Lake and address the growing Colorado River crisis, will go to work in private sector. He has been the head of DNR since 2022.

Gov. Cox announced he will nominate Jamie Barnes to succeed Ferry. Barnes is the Utah State Forester and the head of the Division of Forestry, Fire & State Lands. In addition to overseeing state wildfire response, Barnes recently enacted a statewide fireworks ban.

"Jamie Barnes understands that responsible stewardship requires strong relationships, practical solutions and a willingness to work through difficult issues," said Gov. Cox in a statement. "She has earned the trust of partners across Utah and brings years of experience managing our forests, wildfire response and state lands. She is exceptionally prepared to lead the Department of Natural Resources, and I am grateful she has agreed to serve."