'Good Trouble' rally in Salt Lake City urges Utahns to protect voting rights

SALT LAKE CITY — There was a gathering Saturday at Salt Lake’s Liberty Park to educate and remind Utahns about protecting their liberties — in particular, the right to vote.

Dozens of people showed up, braving 90+ degree temperatures to get into what they call "Good Trouble." It's a saying made popular by the late congressman and civil rights leader John Lewis.

Darlene McDonald started a non-profit called The Selma Institute. She says it’s dedicated to honoring enslaved Africans and their descendants — people who, for generations, had no rights in America.

“And understanding what it means to be an American citizen and what is the responsibility of citizenship?” McDonald said.

According to Lewis, voting was one of the most effective, non-violent ways to get into Good Trouble. He was instrumental in helping pass the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

Jamie Carter, with the group Salt Lake Indivisible, said Saturday was a way to commemorate Lewis’ legacy.

“Democracy isn’t a spectator sport, you know? This is a work in progress, and it is up to each generation to carry on the fight to get us to a more perfect democracy," Carter said.

Carter said the event at Liberty Park was one of hundreds across the US honoring Lewis, who passed away six years ago Friday.

Speakers also talked about the liberties some people feel they are losing, with an emphasis on the growing presence of immigration and enforcement agents around the country.

Jahn Curran said he and others in the LGBTQ+ community are also concerned.

“Myself, personally, I’m a gay man and I think our rights are being targeted as well. Not just nationally under the Trump administration, but here locally," he said.

Helen Moser, with the Utah League of Women Voters, said the best way to fight back is at the ballot box.

“Don’t get outraged — take action!" she said. "If we can maintain our liberties for another 250 years, it is going to be absolutely critical.”

McDonald concurred that voting is critically important.

“And it takes all of us to be involved in our democracy, and to be involved in our democracy is voting," she said.