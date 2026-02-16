Group behind effort to repeal Prop. 4 says they have surpassed signature threshold for ballot measure

SALT LAKE CITY — The organizers behind an effort to repeal Proposition 4 say they have obtained more than enough signatures to put their measure on the ballot this November.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports that Rob Axson, the chair of the Utah Republican Party, claimed that they have 200,000 signatures on Sunday — which is the deadline. The threshold is 140,748.

As of Friday, the Tribune reported that the group had nearly 89,000 validated signatures of support. Officials will work to verify the remaining 52,000 over the next three weeks.

Proposition 4, which voters passed in 2018, created an independent redistricting commission to draw maps.

Last year, Judge Dianna Gibson rejected the congressional map proposed by Utah Republican legislators, instead choosing a map that would create a district that could favor a Democratic candidate. Gibson's decision set off a firestorm, with some GOP leaders calling for her impeachment and putting into motion the plans to repeal Proposition 4.

