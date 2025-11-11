Judge picks a new congressional map in redistricting

SALT LAKE CITY — The judge overseeing the legal battle over congressional redistricting has chosen a map that will represent Utahns.

Out of three maps submitted (two by the plaintiffs and one by the legislature) 3rd District Court Judge Dianna Gibson chose Plaintiff's Map 1 as the preferred choice, rejecting a map put forward by the Utah State Legislature and blocking a law passed in the most recent special session rewriting rules of redistricting.

"Map C fails in many ways to comply with Proposition 4. First, Map C was drawn with partisan political data on display. Map C does not abide by Proposition 4’s traditional redistricting criteria “to the greatest extent practicable.” And, based on the evidence presented, the Court finds that Map C was drawn with the purpose to favor Republicans—a conclusion that follows from even S.B. 1011’s metric for partisan intent—and it unduly favors Republicans and disfavors Democrats," Judge Gibson wrote.

The ruling came after a late night of watching and checking the court docket for any updates. After being asked when would be the latest she could go, Lt. Governor Deidre Henderson, Utah's top elections officer, had conveyed to the judge that Nov. 10 was the latest she could accept a new map for county clerks to be ready for the 2026 election cycle.

That led to Judge Gibson's ruling just before midnight on Monday. Lt. Gov. Henderson made light of the situation in a post on Threads:

The League of Women Voters of Utah and Mormon Women for Ethical Government sued the Utah State Legislature, accusing it of overriding the will of the voters who passed Proposition 4 that created an independent redistricting commission. They also argued that the map the legislature adopted for congressional boundaries was illegal gerrymandering to favor Republicans.

Judge Gibson sided with the plaintiffs, ruling that Prop. 4 is law and throwing out the map created by the legislature and the ones crafted by the independent commission. She ordered the legislature to draw new maps. They did, under protest while pursuing appeals that continue. The legislature maintains it has the sole constitutional authority to draw maps.

Judge Gibson had three maps before her to consider: the one passed by the Utah State Legislature in a special session and two proposed by the plaintiffs.

The practical effects of the judge's ruling are dramatic on Utah's Capitol Hill. All congressional districts are now up for grabs (though the real debate is which districts give Democrats a more competitive chance). Congressional candidates — including former Democratic Congressman Ben McAdams — are floating their names to run.

In a post on X shortly after the ruling was issued, Rep. Matt MacPherson, R-West Valley City, said he would seek to impeach Judge Gibson for her ruling:

I have open a bill to file articles of impeachment against Judge Gibson for gross abuse of power, violating the separation of powers and failing to uphold her oath of office to the Utah Constitution. — Matt MacPherson (@UtahVote4Matt) November 11, 2025

