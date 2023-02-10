Watch Now
Halloween to remain on Oct. 31 after resolution fails in Utah Senate

Posted at 12:40 PM, Feb 10, 2023
SALT LAKE CITY — Halloween will remain on October 31 after a resolution to create a permanent celebration date will head to the grave after failing in the Utah Senate.

Those in favor of celebrating Halloween on the last Friday of each October were unable to scare up the votes for passage as the resolution failed by a 9-to-16 vote.

While it wouldn't be legally binding, Sen. Kirk Cullimore (R-Sandy) opened his resolution in hopes of alleviating late night celebration worries when All-Hallows Eve fell on a weekday.

"From the get go it was just sort of fun, but there was some legitimate intent behind it," said Cullimore. "I opened the resolution because I had parents and teachers who were actually interested in uniformity with the celebration of Halloween."

Despite a committee unanimously approving the resolution last month, the move didn't stand a ghost of a chance during Friday's vote in the full Senate.

