Here's the top 10 biggest issues facing Utah right now

SALT LAKE CITY — A new report prepared by the Utah State Legislature's Auditor General identified what he believes are the top 10 biggest issues facing the state right now.

"The word I’ve been using is vitality. If we don’t do these things the state will suffer in some form or fashion. We need to work on these things," Legislative Auditor General Kade Minchey said in an interview with FOX 13 News.

The "High-Risk List" prepared for legislative leadership lists water as the top two, including the demand for water and aging water infrastructure. Minchey said that includes saving the Great Salt Lake.

"One of the risks we saw there was the dust issue that can occur if that’s not there," he said.

A group of teens who demonstrated outside the Utah State Capitol on Wednesday agreed. Dressed as hospital patients and holding up a giant medical bill for the legislature, they warned of dire consequences if the lake is not saved.

Whitley O'Neill said she was there to represent children who are "extremely affected by the Great Salt Lake and how the drying up of the lake has put toxins into the air and created heavy metal dust and is making them sick."

Legislation could mandate standard wage for Utah construction workers:

Legislation could mandate standard wage for Utah construction workers

While they were pleased with a $200 million philanthropic contribution to help save the lake, the members of Utah Youth Environmental Solutions called on state government to match it and take action to prevent future diversions of water from the lake.

"We have the resources, we have the means, we have the money," said Astrid Van Wagenen. "It’s about taking that money and putting it toward things that are actually going to save the lake."

The Legislative Auditor General's report also called out the need to improve Utah's education system, address an "insufficient behavioral health treatment capacity," and expand public transportation.

"We have to make sure going forward, it’s going to be hard to build enough roads to move everyone so the public transportation becomes a critical piece," Minchey said.

The High-Risk List also called out public workforce shortages and housing affordability as critical issues impacting Utah's quality of life and economic growth. Members of the citizen group The Policy Project agreed with the Auditor General's assessment as they held a rally on Wednesday at the Utah State Capitol to push for bills to address affordability.

"We say we value families? And we need to now prove that it’s true," said Emily Bell McCormick, one of The Policy Project's founders.

Madison Wright, a student and a mother of two who attended Wednesday's rally, said it's hard to make ends meet.

"I have a really hard time finding child care that’s affordable. Now I have two kids and to work? Doesn’t make sense because child care is too expensive," she told FOX 13 News.

Minchey warned of an over-reliance by Utah on federal funds, especially in light of the recent government shutdown. Other big issues identified in the report took some lawmakers by surprise.

"Cybersecurity is probably one that stood out to me. I think about it," Senate President J. Stuart Adams, R-Layton, told FOX 13 News.

This is the second time Minchey's team of auditors has compiled the report for legislative leadership. This year, it noted that a high number of previous recommendations were still "in process." Senate Minority Leader Luz Escamilla, D-Salt Lake City, said the report is helpful in identifying what they should focus on.

"I think they’re very consistent with the public and the people’s needs and issues," she said.

Read the High-Risk List here: