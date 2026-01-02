Deputy Allred, injured in Tremonton shooting, announces run for Sheriff

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — Sheriff's Deputy Mike Allred, who survived a shooting in August, has announced a run for Box Elder County Sheriff.

Deputy Allred survived the shooting in Tremonton that killed two officers, Sgt. Lee Sorensen and Ofc. Eric Estrada has been praised by officials for his courage during the shooting. Officials say even after Allred was shot, he kept using his police radio to give proper directions to the scene in an effort to keep other first responders safe.

“As officers were coming, they were coming in the wrong way. He was able to redirect them, so they didn’t come into the line of fire," shared Box Elder County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Cade Palmer.

Deputy Allred was arriving at the scene of the shooting to assist the Tremonton officers when he was fired upon while in his vehicle. Also inside the vehicle, a three-year-old Belgian Malinois named Azula, was also struck by the gunfire. Both have been recovering since.

At his announcement Friday, Allred said that he has always aspired to run for Sheriff and wants to make some changes in the County. However, he stated there is no animosity towards the current Sheriff.

According to Allred, now that he has recovered from the August 17 shooting, he felt it was time to announce his candidacy.

FOX 13 News is following this story and will update as we learn more.