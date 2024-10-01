Hustler, West Valley City reach deal over lingerie sales

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Hustler Hollywood has reached an agreement in a lawsuit against the city over the sale of lingerie.

U.S. District Court Judge Ted Stewart entered a stipulated judgment, ending a legal battle that began two years ago when Hustler Hollywood — the retail arm of Flynt Management Group — sued West Valley City after it was told that selling lingerie would violate city zoning laws. Hustler maintained that was despite assurances from city officials it would not be a problem when it signed a lease for its storefront in West Valley City.

Hustler sued, alleging a violation of its free speech and due process rights.

In the end, Hustler said in a statement, West Valley City reconsidered its position and agreed to the stipulated judgment. A spokesperson for West Valley City told FOX 13 News on Tuesday they could not comment on specifics but it was "mutually agreeable terms."

Hustler said it will be able to sell lingerie out of the adult store and West Valley City agreed to pay $305,000 in legal fees.

"We are pleased with the outcome of this case and are grateful that our constitutional rights were upheld,” Liz Flynt, Chairwoman of Flynt Management Group said in a statement released by Hustler Hollywood. "This victory ensures that our West Valley City customers can shop the full range of products we offer."