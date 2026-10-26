Judge extends stay in lawsuit over ICE warehouse in SLC as feds list it for sale

SALT LAKE CITY — A federal judge has agreed to keep delaying a lawsuit over ICE's plans for an immigrant detention center local in an industrial warehouse, with lawyers saying the federal government has now listed the facility for sale.

Court records reviewed by FOX 13 News show attorneys for Salt Lake City, Salt Lake County and the U.S. Department of Justice all agreed to delay the lawsuit until at least January to give the U.S. Department of Homeland Security more time to sell the warehouse.

"Defendants still intend to dispose of this property and do not intend to proceed with plans to convert it into a detention center. Since the stay was entered, Defendants have taken necessary steps toward selling the property and the property is now listed...," attorneys wrote in a status report submitted to the judge.

Salt Lake City and Salt Lake County sued DHS when it announced plans to convert a warehouse in an industrial park near Salt Lake City International Airport into an ICE detention facility. The proposed facility was met with public protest until the agency abandoned those plans months later.