Judge rules 'Utah Fits All' voucher program is unconstitutional

SALT LAKE CITY — A judge has struck down the controversial "Utah Fits All" scholarship that critics say is a voucher program siphoning money from the public education system.

In a ruling obtained by FOX 13 News on Friday evening, 3rd District Court Judge Laura Scott sided with the Utah Education Association that the program violated Utah's constitution.

The UEA — the state's largest teachers union — sued, arguing that the $100 million Utah Fits All program was taking money from the public education system. The income tax is earmarked for public education and some social services. Supporters of the program have argued that the $8,000 scholarships handed out enable students and families to pursue education options best suited to their needs.

"In reaching this conclusion, the court makes no judgment as to the value of 'school choice' or private school vouchers. But 'school choice' or vouchers for children without disabilities was never discussed, much less debated, in connection with the legislature's passage of Amendment G," Judge Scott wrote. "And, more importantly, the voters were never informed that Amendment G was about 'school choice' or vouchers for children without disabilities."

In a statement to FOX 13 News, the UEA was elated.

"This is a significant victory for public education and a reaffirmation that public money belongs in public schools. This decision protects the integrity of public education, ensuring critical funding remains in schools that serve 90% of Utah’s children and prioritize equitable, inclusive opportunities for every student to succeed. It reinforces the belief that public education is a cornerstone of opportunity for all, regardless of background or circumstance," the union said. "The legislature overstepped its authority and the UEA acted to hold them accountable and enforce the constitution. All governmental power requires oversight and accountability to the public, and the UEA is here to ensure it."

Judge Scott rejected the state's request to dismiss the lawsuit, scheduling a hearing next week to discuss next steps in the litigation.

"This decision is a devastating setback for Utah families. The Utah Fits All Scholarship isn't just about choice; it's about empowering parents to secure the best possible learning environments for their children's future success. We're unwavering in our commitment to ensuring that every Utah student, irrespective of zip code or income, has equal access to the educational opportunities they rightfully deserve," House Speaker Mike Schultz said in a statement to FOX 13 News. "We will vigorously pursue every avenue, including the Utah Supreme Court, to overturn this decision and restore hope for Utah's students and families."

