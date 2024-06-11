Judge won't throw out Utah's lawsuit against Facebook, Instagram

SALT LAKE CITY — A judge has refused to dismiss a lawsuit filed against Meta, alleging it has crafted addictive platforms that serve up targeted advertisements.

In a hearing late Tuesday, Third District Court Judge Kent Holmberg denied Meta's motion to dismiss the Utah Division of Consumer Protection's lawsuit.

The lawsuit accuses Facebook and Instagram of crafting addictive algorithms, push notifications and platforms designed to keep people engaged and harvest data used to sell advertising targeting Utah youth. All of this, the state claims, harm the mental health of Utah's youth. The state also alleges Meta has made misrepresentations about the safety of its platforms.

Meta lawyers made a number of arguments in court, questioning the state's jurisdiction over them and whether Utah's actions would impose liability on the social media sites for third-party content. Meta also argued it was protected by the First Amendment.

But Judge Holmberg said there is enough for the case to proceed toward a trial.

The ruling is a significant victory in the state of Utah's war on social media platforms. Governor Spencer Cox's administration and the Utah State Legislature have pursued legislation and litigation cracking down on companies, specifically accusing them of harming the mental health of Utah youth.

