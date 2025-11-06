Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Judkins passes incumbent Kaufusi in Provo mayor race

PROVO, Utah — In the waning moments of the Provo City mayoral election, challenger Marsha Judkins pulled ahead of incumbent Michelle Kaufusi with all precincts reporting.

As of 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, only 159 votes separated the candidates with over 14,000 ballots having been counted.

The latest results with all 66 precincts show Judkins with a 50.21% (7,153 votes) lead over Kaufusi who stands with 49.79% (7,094).

Although all precincts have reported, the results of the election are not official as some remaining votes still need to be counted.

