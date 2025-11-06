Michelle Kaufusi concedes Provo mayoral race to challenger Marsha Judkins

PROVO, Utah — Two days after the election day polls closed, Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi has conceded the race to her challenger, and now mayor-elect, Marsha Judkins.

Kaufusi posted a message to social media on Thursday night, conceding the race that was too close to call for nearly 48 hours.

"It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve my hometown as mayor. It was trusted friends and associates who pushed me to do this, and I’m forever grateful they did," she wrote. "My administration has been marked by teamwork and partnerships—and together we’ve accomplished so much."

In the latest vote totals, Judkins led with 51.18% of the votes to Kaufusi's 48.82 percent. The Utah County Clerk has yet to announce the ballot count completed, but nearly 17,000 votes had been recorded as of Thursday.

Kaufusi was first elected to office in 2017, replacing John Curtis who was elected to to the U.S. House to replace a seat vacated by Jason Chaffetz.