Lawsuit dropped over Utah's transgender student athlete ban

SALT LAKE CITY — A lawsuit over the Utah State Legislature's ban on transgender girls playing school sports matching their gender identity has been dropped.

In a motion filed in Salt Lake City's 3rd District Court, the plaintiffs — who filed the lawsuit under pseudonyms — dismissed their lawsuit against the Utah High School Activities Association and the Granite and Jordan school districts. The decision to drop the lawsuit means Utah's ban on transgender girls playing school sports is now in effect.

"We dismissed our lawsuit challenging HB11 while the U.S. Supreme Court considers a case that could affect our legal path. Our plaintiffs—young, courageous girls—showed remarkable strength under scrutiny," Aaron Welcher, communications director for the ACLU of Utah, said in a statement to FOX 13 News. "Our commitment to transgender youth continues, because protecting one group’s rights protects everyone’s."

The lawsuit challenged House Bill 11, which was passed by the legislature in 2022. It enacted a ban on transgender girls playing sports, but created a special commission to evaluate eligibility in the event the law was blocked. Governor Spencer Cox vetoed the bill, but was overridden by the legislature.

The plaintiffs had notched a win in court, obtaining a preliminary injunction blocking the ban. But the litigation also took its toll with discovery fights over the children's medical records and other personal information.

House Speaker Mike Schultz, R-Hooper, celebrated the lawsuit's dismissal in a post on Instagram.

Mike Schultz / Instagram Screenshot

"Big news for Utah!! HB 11 'Student Eligibility in Interscholastic Activities,' which we passed in 2022, is now fully in effect as the law in Utah. Biological males will no longer be able to compete in girls’ sports, the Athletic Eligibility Commission will be dissolved, and eligibility for girls’ sports will once again be based on sex at birth.

The Utah Legislature led the way on this issue nearly 4 years ago - it wasn’t easy but it was the right thing to do. A huge shoutout and thanks to former Rep. @kerabirkeland for her leadership and determination to see this over the finish line.

This is a major win for fairness, safety, and the preservation of women’s sports in Utah. 💪👏" he wrote.