Lee, McMullin heat up campaign trail as Election Day nears

GUNNISON, Utah — As Election Day quickly approaches, the race between incumbent Senator Mike Lee and independent challenger Evan McMullin has moved into its final stages, with both candidates remaining busy heading into the final weekend and so much at stake.

With just days to go, the latest polls show the candidates within just a few percentage points of each other and voter turnout may be key.

Lee was warmly welcomed in southern Utah Thursday where he brought in some star power with fellow conservative and TV/radio talk show host Glenn Beck.

"Mike is the best senator. Somebody who has even read the Constitution, but he knows it and defends it!" said Beck.

The senator also made stops throughout more rural areas of our state, including in Mount Pleasant and Gunnison, where he addressed concerns about healthcare and schools at Coach B's Pizza. Stops were also made in Richfield, Parowan and Cedar city before ending up in St. George in front of a standing room only crowd.

"It’s never been more important to have a strong Republican majority," said Lee. "And heaven help us if we don’t have that. We need that. And I know you’re not going to let us down."

Meanwhile, McMullin and his wife, Emily, turned in their ballots in Utah County on Friday.

"We're very excited to cast our votes today," said McMullin.

Afterwards, the challenger addressed supporters who had gathered outside the polling site in Provo.

"We’ve come together to make a great change in our politics," he said. "And I know if we prevail in this race, we’ll make Utah one of the most influential states in the union."

McMullin then held a virtual press conference addressing a recently uncovered video of Lee on Social Security. In a clip played by the McMullin campaign, Lee is shown saying "it will be my objective to phase out Social Security, to pull it up by the roots and get rid of it."

McMullin claimed he was shocked to see the video and said Social Security is something he’s been asked a lot about while on the campaign trail.

"It is an absolutely critical system that our seniors have paid into for decades, working long, hard hours to ensure their retirement. And I think his position here is quite extreme," the candidate added.

Lee's team says the video was taken out of context from a campaign event in 2010.

“This attack by my opponent is straight out of the Democrat playbook," said Lee in a statement. :Throughout my first campaign and from the day I took office I have been clear, we must honor our commitments to retirees. That has been reflected in every vote I’ve cast, every bill I’ve introduced, and every speech I’ve given regarding Social Security.”