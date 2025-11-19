Legislation could mandate standard wage for Utah construction workers

SALT LAKE CITY — Whether it's the current construction of the new North Building at the Utah State Capitol or any other state-funded construction project, a poll released Wednesday shows that voters overwhelmingly support following a standard wage for the construction trades.

Local business and political leaders claim a standard wage would improve work quality and lead to more people joining the construction workforce.

"This already exists for federal projects. So if President Trump, or you know, the federal government was going to invest in a new building used with federal dollars, this would be the same framework," explained Rep. Tyler Clancy (R-Provo). "And so we're not reinventing the wheel necessarily, just setting a standard that I think taxpayers already expect.

Clancy is the primary sponsor of legislation that would eliminate any question about construction wages on state-funded projects.

"When we explain things a little bit further, give some additional rationale, talking about fair wages, local contractors and keeping publicly funded projects back in the state, reinvesting those tax dollars, we find that support among Utah voters jumps to 74% total. So about three out of four Utah voters would be interested in seeing that area wage standard," said Kyrene Gibb, Vice President of Research, Y2 Analytics.

Chris Baldwin is a general and electrical contractor who’s been in the construction game for 40 years. He supports the proposed legislation even though it will change the way he’s operated in the past

"I paid employees that I knew more than employees that I didn't know," he admitted. "I'm just going to come right out and say that it's evil, but it's the truth. You know, if I know your dad, I'm going to give you a few more perks than somebody that I don't know."

Clancy argues that fair wages across the board lead to better workmanship.

"I think the emphasis comes is that we want to make sure that we're investing in high-quality infrastructure. So when we build a project, we don't have to go back three years later, redo half of it, or amend different things that's going to cost taxpayers more, and that's a big emphasis of this legislation," he said.

Ultimately, with a level playing field for wages, Baldwin sees more young people taking up a construction trade, knowing they can make a decent living.

"I think it's important," Baldwin said. "Build a strong youth workforce, because they're our future, and the only way you're going to entice these young men and women is by offering a good life."