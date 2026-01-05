Utah's 130-year statehood anniversary celebrates decades-long fight for recognition

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah marked 130 years of statehood on Sunday, commemorating a hard-fought journey that took nearly five decades and seven attempts before the territory finally achieved statehood on Jan. 4, 1896.

Local historian Ron Fox said the path to statehood was a true battle worth celebrating more than a century later.

"We became a state back on Jan. 4, 1896, our state actually transferred power from the federal government on the 6th of January. And it was a long battle to become a state — we started 1849 and it took seven tries," Fox said.

The process involved decades of negotiations with Washington, a name change, and the banning of certain practices before Utah officially became the nation's 45th state.

It wasn't until 1893 when a representative in Congress was able to get a bill passed and signed by President Grover Cleveland, who then took time before writing the proclamation that granted Utah statehood.

When news of statehood reached Salt Lake City, celebrations erupted throughout the streets.

"The man who ran the telegraph office in Salt Lake about 100 South and Main Street, ran out into the street and had a shotgun and fired it off," Fox said. "It was quite a celebration. One account said it was pandemonium in the streets. Yes, it was a great joy and it was after a long struggle that occurred and the people of this state had participated since that time."

Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson shared a photo of the celebrations from 1896, adding how lucky residents are to live in such a wonderful place.

Gov. Spencer Cox shared a congratulatory post Sunday, which read in part, "built by people who show up, solve problems, and keep building, especially when it's hard."

130 years strong! Happy Statehood Day, Utah.



Built by people who show up, solve problems, and keep building, especially when it’s hard. pic.twitter.com/bJs8o8AOA3 — Governor Cox (@GovCox) January 4, 2026

The territory originally proposed a different name for the new state.

"They wanted to become the state of Deseret, and that was our first initiative," Fox said.

Multiple constitutional conventions were held, and the name Utah came forward in tribute to the native Ute tribe.

Utah's first governor, Heber Wells, was inaugurated in 1896.

Fox recalled the state's centennial celebration in 1996, which included a re-enactment in the Tabernacle. He noted that Utah is getting closer to celebrating its sesquicentennial in January 2046.

