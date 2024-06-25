LIVE BLOG: Latest on primary elections across Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — It's primary election day across Utah as candidates vie to be their party's nominee for some of the biggest races in the state.

FOX 13 News reporters are at election headquarters with the candidates and will be sharing what they see and hear as election results come in when the polls close at 8 p.m.

CLICK HERE for Real-Time Election Results

5:38 p.m.

Candidates from across Utah talk with FOX 13 News reporters as the polls are set to close in just hours.

Candidates Across Utah

———————————————————————-

5:15 p.m.

Amy Nay is with Gov. Spencer Cox as he seeks reelection and faces off against Phil Lyman in the GOP primary. She spoke with a Cox official this afternoon about how they're feeling before the polls close.

Amy Nay at Cox Headquarters

———————————————————————-

1:50 p.m.

Per the Salt Lake County Clerk, as of early this afternoon, voter turnout for the primary election is 26% with 100,823 ballots having been received and 81,703 have been processed so far.