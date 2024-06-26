Curtis wins GOP primary in race to replace Sen. Mitt Romney

SALT LAKE CITY — After a hotly-contested spring campaign, Rep. John Curtis defeated a stacked GOP Senate primary Tuesday to move a step closer to changing where he goes to work at the U.S. Capitol.

Primary results as of 8:15 p.m. had Curtis leading other candidates, including Riverton Mayor Trent Staggs, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump over the weekend.

The longtime representative of Utah's 3rd Congressional District since 2017, Curtis will now head to November's general election in the race to replace Sen. Mitt Romney who announced last fall that he would not seek reelection.