LIVE BLOG: The Utah Democratic Party convention

OGDEN, Utah — Hello from the Utah Democratic Party convention! Hundreds of delegates are here to pick new leadership and vote on a party platform. Follow along with our live blog of today's happenings:

11:38a-

Lewis tells the crowd the new leadership of the Democratic National Committee will now give Utah's party about $22,000 a month where they previously gave only $15,000 a month.

Carlos Vasquez, the party's Rules Committee Chair, announces the party has 2,343 delegates and 553 appearing in-person.

11:29a-

"It has been the privilege of my lifetime to serve as your chair these last four years," UDP Chair Diane Lewis says, beginning her farewell speech to delegates.

She says there's been some good times and some "really, really rough times."

"McMullin!" someone in the audience shouts, an apparent reference to the time Utah Democrats opted not to advance a U.S. Senate candidate to bolster the odds of then-independent candidate Evan McMullin. Lewis continues talking, noting the successes of Utah Democrats in the legislature and expansion statewide.

"They fought for affordable housing, for health care access, for clean air, for education funding," she says. "Do we still have their backs?"

The audience cheers.

Lewis urges the crowd to keep talking to those "who might disagree with us" even though it's hard. She implores the crowd that no matter who wins, "we must support them." She asks the crowd to commit to rallying around whomever is elected new chair.

"The challenges ahead are real, but so is our strength," Lewis says, calling on the delegates to be "louder, stronger" than ever before.

Lewis gets a lot of applause and someone shouts "Thank you, Diane!"

11:22a-

After the "Star Spangled Banner," a Native American land acknowledgment, and an opening prayer, the Utah Democrats are getting down to business. Outgoing UDP Chair Diane Lewis is running the convention.

A lone "woo!" greets Weber County Democratic Party Chair Jeremy Thompson as he takes the stage.

"It's unnecessary," he jokes.

He calls on the soon-to-be elected Democratic party leadership to be accountable "to the people and not to the money," as they push to make Utah "purple" and gets some applause for that. The loudest cheers come when there's criticism of President Trump and oligarchy.

"Now is not the time for fractures or infighting," he says. "Our democracy is at stake."

He calls on Democrats to get active and donate to candidates.

11:11a-

Delegates have filed into the auditorium of Ogden High School for the start of the convention. They'll get right to it with party officer elections. Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, who was scheduled to be the keynote speaker, had to drop out. We're told he hard to remain home to deal with budget issues with the Illinois legislature.