Six months in, how is Salt Lake City's big public safety plan working out?

SALT LAKE CITY — Mayor Erin Mendenhall said she is pleased with the progress that's been made tackling crime and homelessness issues since they rolled out a major public safety plan.

"We’re listening to our residents and we’re responding with urgency," she told reporters at a news conference at the Salt Lake City & County Building on Wednesday.

Police officers are cracking down on drug crimes across the city and maintaining a visible presence in parks and on trails; encampments that can act as hubs for crime and drug dealing are being broken up; the city is rolling out restroom, laundry and shower facilities to enhance hygiene among those experiencing homelessness; emergency shelter options have been expanded; more surveillance cameras are being installed in public parks and additional street lighting is going up in high-traffic areas.

"While these numbers are important and it’s important we hold people accountable, our officers are working every day to help people out on our streets who are struggling and vulnerable," said Salt Lake City Police Chief Brian Redd.

Chief Redd acknowledged some slight increases in crime across the city, which he attributed to their aggressive crackdown on drug crimes. The cost of fentanyl and other street drugs have spiked, but he said they are working to address it. Mayor Mendenhall said residents are expressing support for efforts to make parks and trails safer.

The public safety plan was pretty much ordered by Utah's Capitol Hill, when Governor Spencer Cox and Republican legislative leaders demanded the mayor do more to address crime and homelessness or else the state would intervene. The mayor responded with a robust plan designed to tackle crime, camping and other problems.

On Thursday, one lawmaker involved in the public safety plan expressed support for Salt Lake City's accomplishments.

"I agree with Mayor Mendenhall and Chief Redd. I do see really good progress," said Rep. Tyler Clancy, R-Provo, adding that he's seen a shift in how Salt Lake City responds to calls for help and addresses crimes that were previously ignored.

But Mayor Mendenhall said there is still a long list of things the city simply cannot accomplish because the Utah State Legislature either didn't pass badly-needed bills or didn't fund critical initiatives like more affordable housing designed to keep people off the streets.

"The funding is not there at the legislative level to accomplish these goals just yet," she said.

Rep. Clancy said he was empathetic, but believed his colleagues in the Utah State Legislature will still be responsive.

"I definitely hear those challenges and I've been on the front lines of these battles to properly fund our social services, our safety net and public safety," he said. "I think what you’re going to see is that this renewed emphasis and the success we’re seeing with the public safety plan, these interagency agreements and enforcing the chaos and disorder that typified downtown Salt Lake City and the Jordan River Trail? That’s going to help the buy-in."

Standing on the edges of the gaggle of reporters, TV news cameras and police officers watching Mayor Mendenhall and Chief Redd's news conference was Johnny Gustamantes, who told FOX 13 News he is homeless. Asked for his thoughts on the event, Gustamantes said he understood what city officials were trying to do.

"A lot of it can be lip service, to tell you the truth," he said. "I don’t think there’s enough access out there. They say there’s all these resources. Thank God I quit my addiction, but it’s hard. It’s always hard."

Gustamantes, who said he has also been incarcerated in the past, argued that what he and others like him need is help now and not more bureaucracy and waiting in lines.

"Oh come fill out this paperwork, do this stuff and well, you’re on the list for three years down the road," he said. "What are we supposed to do for three years?"

