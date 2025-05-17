LIVE BLOG: The Utah GOP Convention

OREM, Utah — Hello from the Utah GOP convention! Thousands of Republican delegates are here to elect new party officers and consider some new governing rules. Here's FOX 13 News' live blog of what is happening:

The nays are having it. Rule modifications by delegates rejected. Next up, proposals to move the proposed party constitutional amendments up before election results. Some delegates have complained that they're avoiding business (because by the time they get around to it, they've lost a quorum and can't do business).

It passes to cheers from the crowd.

There are 2,577 delegates so far — about 65% of the total registered Republican delegates in the state. Delegates now are debating the rules and agenda. The crowd cheers for a man who spoke against an agenda modification, reminding the delegates that they were here until midnight last night. Someone who spoke in favor of the modification got tepid applause, signaling those might not win this fight.

BTW, convention chair Thomas Wright gave a shout out to the media covering the event. We got polite applause.

As the Utah GOP convention gets under way and delegates consider a proposal to oust Republicans who gather signatures, Count My Vote (which has advocated for signature-gathering) sent this text to all delegates:

Spotted at the Utah GOP convention:

The big things to watch for at the Utah GOP convention are the race for party chair and a proposed rule that threatens to temporarily kick Republicans out of the party who gather signatures to appear on the ballot, instead of just going through the caucus-convention system. That would impact a lot of Republicans currently in office. It's unclear if delegates will get to it.