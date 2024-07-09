Maloy declares victory with lead of just over 200 votes, but recount possible

SALT LAKE CITY — Congresswoman Celeste Maloy declared victory Tuesday in her Republican primary race for Utah's 2nd Congressional District, but her narrow lead is still eligible for a recount.

After nearly all counties in the district certified results on Tuesday, incumbent Rep. Maloy had a lead of only 214 votes ahead of Colby Jenkins — a difference of only 0.2 percent — out of 107,282 total votes. nearly all counties in the district certified results on Tuesday.

While the race has not yet been called for Maloy, she declared victory in a live Zoom press conference Tuesday evening.

"My sincerest, deepest gratitude to each and every one of my supporters. The fact that there are people who believe in me and share my vision for a better future has made this victory possible," Maloy said.

If the difference remains under 0.25 percent, Jenkins can request a recount.

"I know we're in potential recount territory, but I don't anticipate that a recount will change the outcome," the congresswoman added. "I have confidence in the county clerks and their teams and the way they've done their jobs, and I want to really thank them."

Stay with FOX 13 News for the latest on this developing story.