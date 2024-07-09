Watch Now
Maloy's lead over Jenkins shrinks to just over 200 votes; eligible for recount

Posted at 5:52 PM, Jul 09, 2024

SALT LAKE CITY — The primary election for Utah's 2nd Congressional District may end in a recount.

As of Tuesday at 5 p.m., incumbent Rep. Celeste Maloy had a lead of only 219 votes ahead of Colby Jenkins — a difference of only 0.2 percent — out of 107,282 total votes.

If the difference remains under 0.25 percent, Jenkins can request a recount.

The race has not yet been called for Maloy. We are still awaiting the final canvasses from counties across the state, where ballots are certified.

Stay with FOX 13 News for the latest on this developing story.

