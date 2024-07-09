Maloy's lead over Jenkins shrinks to just over 200 votes; eligible for recount

SALT LAKE CITY — The primary election for Utah's 2nd Congressional District may end in a recount.

As of Tuesday at 5 p.m., incumbent Rep. Celeste Maloy had a lead of only 219 votes ahead of Colby Jenkins — a difference of only 0.2 percent — out of 107,282 total votes.

If the difference remains under 0.25 percent, Jenkins can request a recount.

The race has not yet been called for Maloy. We are still awaiting the final canvasses from counties across the state, where ballots are certified.

