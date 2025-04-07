Mia Love lies in state at Utah Capitol

SALT LAKE CITY — Loved ones are remembering former Congresswoman Mia Love as she lies in state at the Capitol.

“The legacy she left and her stamp on this world — she will never be forgotten,” said Cyndi Brito, Love's sister.

She's commemorating her sister and all of her accomplishments.

“So proud. I am not only privileged and blessed to call her my sister, but I am so proud to share her with the world,” she said.

Brito and others are looking back on the influence that Love has left for others.

“She’ll push you to extent to do what you need to do, and that is what I’m going to take with me,” said Yverline Pierre-Louis, a friend of Love's.

Even at a young age, people close to Mia knew she was destined to do good.

“Would make a difference because from growing up, that’s what she portrays. She will make a difference in people's life,” said Pierre-Louis.

Her loved ones hope people will go forth with Love's empowering spirit.

“Use your voice for good, to use your voice to power, to use your voice to move people,” said Brito.

She says her sister's heart lives on.

"She loved her people. She loved her community. She loved her neighbor. She loved her country,” said Brito.

She wants people to keep going, to use their voice, and "do good" as Love would have encouraged.

"Her name will be mentioned from generation to generation, and all the young people out there: pick up that baton, keep going. Keep going. Remember what she said: use your voice and use your voice to do good,” said Brito.