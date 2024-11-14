Midvale mayor suddenly resigns following 'drastic change' in personal life

MIDVALE, Utah — Saying his personal life has "drastically changed," Midvale City Mayor Marcus Stevenson announced his immediate resignation Thursday.

In a statement, Stevenson did not expand on what had occurred in his personal life, but said he made his decision with a "heavy heart."

"I’ve determined that it would be best for me to step away at this time. I ask for understanding and privacy,” Stevenson wrote. “Serving as Mayor has been the most rewarding and challenging experience of my life. I truly cannot thank our community enough for giving me the opportunity to serve in this capacity.”

Midvale City Council member Paul Glover has taken over mayoral duties until a new mayor is named.

In the release with Stevenson's announcement, the Midvale City Council added that it was "deeply disappointed by the circumstances surrounding his departure," but did not give any insight into the reasons for the mayor's resignation.

"...we remain committed to moving forward with integrity and accountability,” the council said in a statement.

At the time of his election in 2021, Stevenson was the state's youngest mayor at 27 years old.