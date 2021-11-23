Watch
NewsPolitics

Actions

After long process, Monica Zoltanski officially named as mayor-elect of Sandy

items.[0].image.alt
Monica Zoltanski for Sandy Mayor (Facebook)
Image (2).jpg
Posted at 6:14 PM, Nov 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-22 20:19:31-05

SANDY, Utah — The Sandy City Council has finally certified Monica Zoltanski as the city's new mayor-elect.

A special city council meeting was held Monday afternoon to certify the vote count, which had Zoltanski beating Jim Bennett by 21 votes.

The council decided last week that it was still too close to call and did not certify the result.

Council members voted unanimously to certify the result this time.

Weeks ago, before the results were certified but after Bennett conceded to Zoltanski, opponents of a proposed gondola in Little Cottonwood Canyon celebrated her win as a victory for their cause.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere