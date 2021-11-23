After long process, Monica Zoltanski officially named as mayor-elect of Sandy

SANDY, Utah — The Sandy City Council has finally certified Monica Zoltanski as the city's new mayor-elect.

A special city council meeting was held Monday afternoon to certify the vote count, which had Zoltanski beating Jim Bennett by 21 votes.

The council decided last week that it was still too close to call and did not certify the result.

Council members voted unanimously to certify the result this time.

Weeks ago, before the results were certified but after Bennett conceded to Zoltanski, opponents of a proposed gondola in Little Cottonwood Canyon celebrated her win as a victory for their cause.