New poll puts 'not sure' as the winner of Utah's GOP Senate race

SALT LAKE CITY — New polling data released ahead of this weekend's Utah Republican Party convention finds "not sure" as the winner of the Senate race.

The survey, conducted among Republican voters earlier this month by Noble Predictive Insights, finds Congressman John Curtis in the lead over Brent Orrin Hatch, former House Speaker Brad Wilson and Riverton Mayor Trent Staggs. But 41% of Republican voters said they were "not sure" who they would vote for.

Still, among the candidates? Curtis has a 2-1 lead over everyone else in the field.

Noble Predictive Insights



The Noble Predictive Insights survey found some other interesting data points.

"Although Utah is a reliably red state, it is not just one shade of red," Noble wrote. "Exactly half of Utah’s GOP electorate is party-first, identifying as supporters of the Republican Party, compared to only 35% who are Trump-first, aligning themselves with Donald Trump. When asked about their criteria for selecting a candidate for Senate, only 26% expressed a desire for unwavering support for Trump and his allies. Instead, a majority (58%) of GOP voters seek a candidate who is Trump-adjacent yet willing to challenge Trump when necessary."

Noble Predictive Insights



Trump still holds considerable sway even in Utah, with 62% of those surveyed indicating they would likely support a candidate the former president has endorsed.

Noble Predictive Insights



The same cannot be said for retiring Sen. Mitt Romney, once the GOP nominee for president.

"While Romney's endorsement would be a wash among all Republicans (41% more likely / 47% less likely), it holds potential sway among specific demographic segments," Noble wrote. Romney performs best among self-described moderate, college-educated, younger and "party first" Republicans.

Noble Predictive Insights



But it's worth pointing out that this is a survey of overall Utah Republican voters and not necessarily GOP delegates, who tend to lean harder to the right. This weekend's convention could see some interesting results. For example:

