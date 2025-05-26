'No place to go back to': Utahns gather for 'Free Palestine' rally

SALT LAKE CITY — Hundreds of people joined a “Free Palestine" rally at the Utah State Capitol on Sunday.

The rally comes while Gaza’s Health Ministry said Israeli strikes recently killed at least 38 people in Gaza, including children. They said thousands of people have been killed in the territory since Israel ended a ceasefire in March.

Aziz Abuzayed and his family were enjoying a picnic with his family as attendees held signs and gave speeches Sunday afternoon. They were eating lunch, which Abuzayed said is “something that millions of Palestinians in Gaza are deprived of.”

Four years ago, Abuzayed left his home in Gaza. He still has family back home, he said.

“My entire city of Rafah has been wiped clean," he said. "My school, my two schools that I’ve been in my entire life, and my high school in Gaza as well, have been destroyed. I have no memories now; I have no place to go back to."

Last week in Washington, D.C., two Israeli embassy staffers were fatally shot outside the Capital Jewish Museum by a gunman who reportedly shouted pro-Palestinian slogans. In the wake of that shooting, FOX 13 spoke with Ron Zamir with the United Jewish Federation of Utah. He said his community is wary of language that he says could result in violence, like the shooting in D.C.

“When people co-opt an issue like the tragedy that's happening to the Palestinians and turn it into a political issue, to delegitimize a country and a people, it impacts all Americans,” Zamir said.

Supporters of the Palestinian cause at the Capitol said there is an important dialogue to be had. One of the supporters was Ken Charette, the communications director with Green Wave Utah. The organization educates and raises money for bodily autonomy and reproductive rights.

“That is the definition of lack of bodily autonomy to be segregated to a small area where another country is continually bombing and destroying your homes and your families,” Charette said.