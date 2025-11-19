Ogden Valley City swears in its first mayor and council after incorporation

OGDEN VALLEY, Utah — Tuesday was a big step for Ogden Valley City as its first-ever mayor and city council members were sworn in. This was the new city's first election after being incorporated last year.

"I am extremely proud of our valley community,” said Jan Fullmer, who lives in Eden. “They came together, they knew what had to be done, and we did it.”

Fullmer has been part of efforts to incorporate Ogden Valley for a few years.

"We're starting a city from scratch, so as exciting as it is, it’s also a humongous challenge,” said Mayor-elect Janet Wampler. “We have to write all of our laws, we have to transmit all of that information to the public, huge education campaign. We're doing something that has never been done before in the valley."

Weber County Clerk Auditor Ricky Hatch administered the oath Tuesday afternoon for the mayor and three city council members.

"I’ve lived here for 37 years,” said Tia Shaw, who was elected as the city council member for District 1, representing the Liberty area. “My husband grew up here, we live on land that’s been in the Shaw name for over 100 years, so we have deep roots here.”

The purpose of the incorporation was to bring leadership at the local level instead of just being represented by Weber County. Residents went through feasibility studies, voting to incorporate or not, the election cycle, and now, officially forming a city.

"That we can better control development — not stop development, but better control it so that we can retain our community and that we can grow, have businesses, have affordable housing,” said Fullmer.

They hope to preserve the beauty and open space in Ogden Valley while planning for the future.

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart because not I, not you, but we — we did it,” Fullmer said.

Two other city council members will be sworn in next Monday, and at noon that day, the mayor and council members will officially take office.