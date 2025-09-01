On Labor Day, unions celebrate victories and prepare for political battles

MAGNA, Utah — Thousands turned out to Copper Park to celebrate Labor Day with a good old-fashioned picnic.

"This is a longstanding tradition that we’ve done in this area for over 20 years now," said Steve Woodman with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 354.

As people ate burgers, tacos and barbecue, kids climbed into bounce houses. A classic car show was nearby. The annual event for the community, put on by local labor unions, marks the successes of labor unions.

"Without the labor unions, as you know, we would not have a 40-hour work week. We would not have Saturday or Sundays or overtime," said Thomas Denos of the Communications Workers of America Local 7704.

Some, like Luciano Ramos, are new.

"I’m just barely joining the labor union just probably three months into the program," said the new member of IBEW Local 354. "Three months into the apprenticeship and I love it."

This year, some of Utah's labor unions have been the subject of big political battles on Utah's Capitol Hill. The legislature passed a law banning public employee unions from collective bargaining. Supporters argued it was not in the interest of taxpayer dollars.

But unions rallied and launched a citizen referendum. They submitted an overwhelming amount of signatures — more than enough to qualify for the 2026 ballot.

"I think the people spoke and my colleagues need to listen to the people," said House Minority Leader Angela Romero, D-Salt Lake City.

On Monday, Rep. Romero was serving up snow cones to people at the picnic on Monday.

Unions and legislative leaders are now preparing for a political campaign to persuade voters to either support or reject the citizen referendum. But now, there's talk on Utah's Capitol Hill of tweaking the law.

"I don’t think the legislature wants to see that happen [the referendum on the ballot] being that's also an election year for every House member on the Hill," said Jeff Worthington, the head of the AFL-CIO in Utah. "We’ve got a special session coming up in September, but there’s been talk of some movement then. We don’t know for sure, but we will see."

Rep. Jordan Teuscher, R-South Jordan, told FOX 13 News recently that no decision has been made by the Republican majority caucus on whether they will re-address the bill.

Union leaders said Monday they will resist efforts to tweak it. But Jack Tidrow, the president of the Professional Firefighters of Utah, said there is one thing they will accept.

"If the legislature decides to do something like repeal it prior to that in a special session," he said.

Otherwise, they want a public vote in November 2026.

"The people want their voices heard, so I think they would be perfectly happy taking it to the ballot," said Worthington.