Pappy Van Winkle's back! How you can get the rare bourbon in Utah for cheap(er)

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services is planning to offer up bottles of the rare and elusive "Pappy Van Winkle" and Sazerac bourbons.

Thanks to a loophole in Utah laws that enforce a state-run monopoly on liquor sales, the free market does not apply. In other states, a single bottle of 23-year-old Pappy Van Winkle could sell for more than $5,000. In Utah with a legally-mandated cost-plus 88.5% markup? It will be offered for around $500.

"Because of our control state model, that’s how we handle alcohol sales and distribution, the price is much lower than what you’d find outside the state of Utah," said Michelle Schmitt, a spokesperson for the DABS.

Pappy Van Winkle is made in smaller batches, which also contributes to its higher value. Some local bars have been known to charge as much as $100 for a single shot of the bourbon. In the past, the limited release of bottles have led to people camping outside DABS stores in the hopes of scoring one. To avoid the problems that created, the DABS implemented a "rare opportunity drawing" for rare liquors (but don't call it a "lottery" because those are illegal in Utah). People can sign up and names are randomly drawn. The person whose name is drawn can then purchase the rare liquor.

To sign up for the Pappy Van Winkle and Sazerac drawing, click here.