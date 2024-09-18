Passenger rail across Utah and to Las Vegas, Boise may get revived

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's Department of Transportation is exploring the possibility of an in-state passenger rail system, in addition to regional rail lines.

UDOT Executive Director Carlos Braceras confirmed to FOX 13 News on Wednesday his agency is exploring a passenger rail network within Utah's borders. That would be in addition to reviving plans for passenger rail lines to Las Vegas and Boise.

"It sounds cool. Everyone wants to have it," Braceras said. "I would love to have it to get on a train to go to Moab to go mountain biking. But there’s also the hard facts of the cost."

Braceras said UDOT will seek a study from the Utah Transportation Commission on cost and feasibility before the end of the year. The concept of an intrastate passenger rail system would use existing freight lines (so St. George might be skipped without a spur being built). Trains would travel at speeds beyond 80 miles per hour.

But Braceras cautioned that even if all signs point in a positive direction, making it a reality could be decades away.

"We're going to be almost five million people in the next 20, 30 years. We’re not going to build a corresponding amount of lane miles," he said. "So it’s really important as a state we start looking at ways people can move around without using a car."

A resolution supporting a statewide rail network failed to advance in the 2021 Utah State Legislature.

UDOT officials also briefed the Utah State Legislature's Interim Transportation Committee on plans to gather more data requested by the Federal Railroad Administration for "Desert Wind," a proposed passenger rail line from Salt Lake City to Las Vegas. The state previously applied to the federal government for that, but it didn't go anywhere. A separate proposal for a line from Salt Lake City to Boise, known as "Pioneer," also failed to go anywhere after UDOT said Idaho's transportation agency submitted its application to the wrong people.

But on Wednesday, UDOT told lawmakers it's possible they get revived with a renewed interest from the Biden administration on rail across the country. That could also open the door to federal funds to help pay for it all.

Lawmakers were also briefed on a citizen-led idea called "the Rio Grande Plan" that seeks to bury rail lines that divide Salt Lake City's east and west sides and turn the Rio Grande Depotinto a sort-of Grand Central Station. Backers of the idea argue that it could open up 75 acres of new land for development, help get rid of freeway viaducts, enhance green space and walkability in downtown Salt Lake City and unite communities divided by roads and rail lines.

The plan has been endorsed by the Salt Lake County Council and some community councils in Salt Lake City. But state lawmakers had some tough questions for Via Rio Grande, the group supporting it. Rep. Candice Pierucci, R-Herriman, asked if Union Pacific and other rail carriers were even on board with the notion. Rep. Karen Peterson, R-Clearfield, said on the scale of priorities, she would like to see transit improvements in other places first.

Transportation Committee Chair Kay Christofferson, R-Lehi, expressed support for the concept but balked at the cost — potentially billions of dollars.

"I think everyone would like to see it happen if it was maybe $500 million instead of $5 billion," he said. "I think that’s the big hold up is just the cost to do that and where do we prioritize our funding."