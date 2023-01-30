Petito family on hand as Utah Senate passes domestic violence bill

SALT LAKE CITY — The family of Gabby Petito was on Utah's Capitol Hill as the Senate passed a bill that will change how police respond to domestic violence calls.

Senate Bill 117 passed unanimously Monday and now heads to the House. The bill would require all of the state's police agencies conduct what's called lethality assessments when responding to a call of domestic violence. It will also require officers to ask a series of questions about fear of violence or past threats.

Petito's parents, Nichole Schmidt and Joseph Petito, joined with the parents of Mandy Mayne, who was shot by her ex-husband last August in a Taylorsville murder-suicide, on the Senate floor to watch the vote take place.

"Thank you, Utah. You guys are leading the way," said Schmidt following the vote.

Petito's body was found in Wyoming after she was killed by her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie. The two had interacted with Moab police officers weeks earlier when a witness said they saw a man, identified as Laundrie, hitting a woman.

"Had this lethality assessment ... I know in Gabby's case, if it had been used, I believe she would still be here today," added Schmidt.

Currently, only half of all Utah police agencies conduct lethality assessments. The new bill would create a database where calls would be tracked and accessible to all law enforcement agencies.

The Petito and Mayne families hope the stories of the Gabby and Mandy's deaths, and the law changes that will require the assessments, will help save more lives.

"These questions are only the first step in the way of helping these individuals that find themselves in this situation," said Joseph Petito. "And it's what comes after these questions that is just as important."