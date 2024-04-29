Poll shows Cox has overwhelming support headed into primary

SALT LAKE CITY — Despite being booed and bounced as his own party's nominee, Governor Spencer Cox is massively popular in the state.

The survey, released Monday by Noble Predictive Insights, finds the incumbent Republican governor enjoying 81% of support among GOP voters. Blanding Rep. Phil Lyman, who won the GOP convention on Saturday, sits at 6%.

"Being just a couple months out from the primary, Cox already has the majority of Republicans in his court, and no other candidate is even close to double-digit support. Based on the data, I’d say this race is practically called," said Mike Noble, NPI Founder & CEO of Noble Predictive Insights.

It's the complete inverse of Saturday's convention where Gov. Cox was booed and jeered by delegates and finished behind Lyman, who cleared the 60% vote threshold to become the party's official convention nominee. But because Utah law allows candidates who gather enough signatures to be on the primary ballot, Cox still advanced on the alternative path.

And the survey once again calls into question the lopsided nature of the caucus/convention system vs. Republican voters overall. Repeatedly, GOP delegates have advanced candidates that are much more conservative than the moderate Republican incumbents, only to have see those convention candidates wiped out in a primary election.

Gov. Cox pointed it out in his speech to delegates as they booed him, noting that Governors Herbert and Leavitt faced the same backlash from the convention crowd only to overwhelmingly win primaries. (He also took a shot at delegates noting delegates have booed many former governors and even the a leader of the Relief Society in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints).

In speeches, several hardline party conservatives touted themselves as "convention only" candidates who reject the signature gathering path. Others threatened that if elected, they would undo the law that allows signature gathering to earn a spot on the primary ballot in Utah.

The Noble Predictive Insights survey found that Utahns overall feel Gov. Cox is doing a good job with 57% saying they approve of his leadership. Here's a breakdown of Republican factions specifically:

"Independent voters are also behind Governor Cox (net approval +14), and even Democrats aren’t terribly dissatisfied (-2)," Noble wrote, adding that when asked about the trajectory of the state: "A majority (57%) of voters believe Utah is headed in the right direction, including two-thirds of Republicans and nearly half of Democrats and Independents. Such positive sentiment about the state’s direction coupled with Cox’s high job approval is a victory for the governor, especially compared to neighboring state Arizona, which has been underwater in terms of sentiment on its trajectory since 2022."

