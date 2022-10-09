Women's rights rally held at Utah State Capitol ahead of midterm elections

SALT LAKE CITY — With midterm elections just a month away, people are making their voices heard before decisions are made at the ballot box.

A few hundred people gathered at the Utah State Capitol on Saturday to voice their support of voting for candidates who support women's rights.

This was part of a nationwide effort to hold rallies around the country calling for change — particularly in light of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“I’m really excited to see people come out here and support us women. We need to take charge and support each other,” said Alondra Barrera, one of the demonstrators.

Speakers at the rally talked about the importance of a woman having the right to choose whether or not to have an abortion, as well as the Equal Rights Amendment movement.

Additionally, they rallied to support the LGBTQ community, women of color and the working class — all groups fighting for greater representation.

“I got the chills. I've been crying over there because it feels so good to have so many people come and support. It looks like a single cause, but it really is so much more," said Tammie Sanderson. “It’s not just about abortion — it’s about our right to health care, it’s about our fundamental rights, it’s about what's next."

Organizers in Salt Lake City started planning Saturday's event about three weeks ago to stand in solidarity with other women's marches happening across the country on October 8.

Hannah Haynes, Aryka Stump and Karlee Zager drove in from Vernal to be part of the rally and raise awareness.

“Use your voice. You are so much more powerful than you will ever know," Haynes said.

"Show them our numbers. We can’t be passive social media activists anymore. We've got to get out,” Zager added.

A common theme among the speakers was the need for people to build influence through social media, organizing and voting.

“Roe v. Wade being overturned really opened my eyes to why it’s very important to vote," Sanderson said. "Midterm, whenever, anytime you can put your vote on a ballot, it needs to be done, and I now see the importance of that."

Others at the rally also said that decision made them realize how important it is to vote.

“And if you care about anybody, any woman, any immigrant, any person of color, anybody of the LGBTQ community, you use your voice to speak for them," Zager said, "Because that’s what you do."