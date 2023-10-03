Rep. John Curtis decides against running for Senate

SALT LAKE CITY — Rep. John Curtis will not be running for Sen. Mitt Romney's seat in the U.S. Senate next year.

Curtis previously hinted at running in the 2024 election, for which Romney announced last month that he will not pursue a second term.

Curtis' office announced Monday, however, that he would not campaign for Senate.

The congressman for Utah's 3rd Congressional District wrote an op-ed in the Deseret News on Monday, in which he discussed his reasons for not entering the race.

"I will always be thankful to so many who reached out to encourage me. Even considering a run for such an important office is an honor. To be viewed as a serious candidate has been exciting and humbling," Curtis wrote.

He indicated that he's happy with what he's accomplished so far in his position, but he's not done.

"When I ran for my House seat, I made a commitment to the residents of the 3rd District. We’ve accomplished a lot but my work for them is not done. I believe we need elected leaders who are more concerned about doing their job than getting the next job," Curtis wrote. "To walk away now would leave a commitment unfilled. I want to finish the job. "

He also said he doesn't want to become a "career politician." He indicated that once he's accomplished what he set out to do in the House of Representatives, he'll likely step down and "find other ways to serve my community."

In addition, he said D.C. can "drain a little bit of a person’s soul each day."

Finally, he said he wants to prioritize keeping good family relationships, and a six-year commitment to the Senate would not be "in harmony" with that goal.

So far, those who have entered the race are Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson, Roosevelt Mayor Rod Bird Jr., and Riverton Mayor Trent Staggs.