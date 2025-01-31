Resolution seeks to let Utah co-manage national parks

SALT LAKE CITY — A resolution will be introduced in the Utah State Legislature to allow the state to co-manage the "Mighty Five" national parks.

Rep. Steve Eliason (R-Sandy) told FOX 13 News he will introduce a resolution that would allow the state to enter into an agreement with the U.S. Department of Interior to help manage the parks, including addressing more than $400 million in deferred maintenance projects.

Utah's "Mighty Five" national parks include Arches, Bryce Canyon, Canyonlands, Capitol Reef, and Zion.

Stay with fox13now.com and FOX 13 News for the latest on this breaking news story.