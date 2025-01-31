Watch Now
Resolution seeks to let Utah co-manage national parks

SALT LAKE CITY — A resolution will be introduced in the Utah State Legislature to allow the state to co-manage the "Mighty Five" national parks.

Rep. Steve Eliason (R-Sandy) told FOX 13 News he will introduce a resolution that would allow the state to enter into an agreement with the U.S. Department of Interior to help manage the parks, including addressing more than $400 million in deferred maintenance projects.

Utah's "Mighty Five" national parks include Arches, Bryce Canyon, Canyonlands, Capitol Reef, and Zion.

