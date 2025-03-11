Riverton Mayor Trent Staggs not running for re-election

RIVERTON, Utah — The city of Riverton will have a new leader a year from now as the current mayor has announced that he will not run for re-election.

Mayor Trent Staggs announced the news on Tuesday, saying he and his wife decided "some months ago" that he will not run for a third term.

The mayoral election is this coming fall.

Staggs was elected to the office in 2017 after serving four years on the Riverton City Council.

In 2024, he ran for U.S. Senate to fill the seat left behind by Sen. Mitt Romney. He won the Republican Convention's vote, but lost in the primary to John Curtis.

"I believe I have delivered on my promises. From improving water quality, establishing our own police department, cutting taxes by tens of millions of dollars, keeping the lowest fees in the valley, and driving unprecedented economic development, infrastructure improvements and resident engagement, Riverton City is on a solid foundation," Staggs wrote on Facebook. "I also believe in term limits, and that the biggest threats to our liberty and quality of life come from other layers of government."

He did not say what he plans on doing next.