Romney shares final message of thanks, derides those who 'replace love with hate'

WASHINGTON — In his farewell address on the floor of the U.S. Senate, Mitt Romney thanked those he served with during his one and only term in Washington and the Utahns who voted him into office six years ago.

However, Romney also shared that he'll leave the nation's capital with a sense of achievement, but not having accomplished everything he had set out to do, along with a dire warning about the future of democracy in the country.

Romney, who announced earlier this year that he would not seek a second term in the Senate, was known for his bipartisanship and openness to working with colleagues in both parties, while often receiving barbs for doing so.

"We accomplished together, what we could have never done alone," he said of the Republican and Democratic senators he worked with to pass legislation that improved infrastructure and gun safety laws.

The senator also thanked his wife, Anne, and family who have been by his side through all aspects of his career.

"She is my most trusted advisor, my indefatigable ally, the love of my life for 54 married years," he said. "Our five sons are just as loyal and are the source of profound pride, joy, and 25 grandchildren."

In the address that lasted just under eight minutes, Romney shared why he loved representing Utah and its residents while in the Senate.

"What sets Utah apart is not just its beauty and vibrant economy, it is the admirable character of its people."

Romney spoke less glowingly about the current state of politics in the U.S., talking of how the country may be failing to meet the standard set by its forefathers who fought for liberty and freedom while also welcoming people of all races and faiths.

"There are some today who would tear at our unity, who would replace love with hate, who deride our foundation of virtue or who debate the values upon which the blessings of heaven depend," the senator said.

Before ending his address, Romney admitted that he wouldn't miss the Senate "all that much," especially the procedural elements over inconsequential items, but said he'd miss those who make up the chamber of Congress.

"I will very much miss you, my fellow senators, for among you are some brilliant, some entertaining, some kind and generous and all patriotic," Romney said. "It's an honor to have been able to serve with you."