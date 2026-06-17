Roy City Council approves cap on property tax increase, but final rate still pending

ROY, Utah — As budget talks continue across the state, the Roy City Council voted Tuesday night to cap the property tax percentage increase that they could levy on homeowners at 55.54 percent. It could go lower based on negotiations as the Roy Fire Department is annexed into the Weber Fire District, and other ways to save taxpayer dollars, but this is the highest they can go.

"If it were not for the personnel concerns, the budget would be entirely balanced,” said Roy City Council member Alexis Jackson.

The increased revenue that Roy City is considering from property taxes would go to wage increases and cost-of-living adjustments. Sixty-one percent would go to the police and fire departments.

During Tuesday night's meeting, Jackson gave an extensive presentation about where things stand with the budget, where departments are cutting costs and where the money needs to go.

"When we see departments cutting into stuff like that, we're no longer cutting fat — we're carving steak,” she said.

"I’ve been very upset about the 55 percent, but given that, you did explain that very, very well, and I appreciate that,” said one resident during public comment.

WATCH: Residents 'shocked' over Roy City's proposed 55% property tax increase

Residents 'shocked' over Roy City's proposed 55% property tax increase

Council member Diane Wilson also presented some reasons for the increase and asked people to focus on the dollar amount increases instead of the percentage.

But with an average of about $17 more per month per household, some residents said this can still be tough for families.

“You do have senior citizens. I’m married to one,” said one resident at the podium. “I don’t want to be priced out of my community because of property taxes; that’s hard to bear. I know it is a happy meal or whatever, but it is something every month that adds up."

The council also voted to annex the Roy Fire Department into the Weber Fire District. So, taxes could come down, but we won't know exactly how much till those negotiations progress. The goal with the move is to improve response times, increase wages and training, and reduce the burden on people who live in Roy to fund a whole department, after years of not keeping up with competitive wages and deferring maintenance on gear and equipment.

"I think it would be a good thing for the fire department to move there,” said another resident during public comment.

The tax increase is not as popular.

"Roy City needs to make the hard decisions and balance the budget without a tax increase,” one resident said.

Council member Bryon Saxton wants to see a much lower increase and spread it over two years.

"I’ll challenge the 55 [percent] until I know a little more,” he said.

The city council also voted to cancel all the Friday events at Roy Days, including the movie in the park, the salmon bake and the arts council show. The fireworks show is expected to continue with a donation from the Mike and Melissa Schultz Foundation.

The council plans to make a final decision on the tax rate in August.