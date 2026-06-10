Roy fireworks show is going forward following donation from nonprofit

ROY, Utah — One week after the Roy City Council directed the city to pause planning for their annual fireworks show due to budget constraints, the city council has announced they will be going forward with the show, thanks to a donation by a Utah nonprofit.

"The very next day, I got a text from a good friend of mine, I've known his family on both sides for many years, Mike Schultz, and he is funding the fireworks for 35,000 dollars," May Ann Jackson announced at Tuesday's meeting.

The donation is officially coming from the Mike and Melissa Schultz Foundation, according to city officials. Utah House Speaker and Roy resident Mike Schultz established the foundation.

They add that the additional $2,000 will go to making it "the best in the county."

Another resident, who asked to remain anonymous, is also raising money to cover the cost of police working the event.

Previously, the Roy City Council had said they were considering canceling this year's fireworks show, to cap off the Roy Days Festival, due to financial constraints, wildfire danger, and public safety concerns.