Watch Now
NewsPolitics

Actions

Salt Lake City Council approves sales tax increase for downtown entertainment district

Downtown District1.jpg
Smith Entertainment Group
Downtown District1.jpg
Posted
and last updated

SALT LAKE CITY — The plan to raise nearly a billion dollars to renovate the area around the Delta Center has cleared one of its final major hurdles.

The Salt Lake City Council voted on the sales tax increase of 0.5 percent Tuesday night. They also officially approved the partnership with Smith Entertainment Group to create an "entertainment district."

The vote was unanimous, with the exception of one council member absent from the meeting.

During a discussion before they voted, council members reiterated that this sales tax increase won't be on groceries. Chair Victoria Petro said if groceries were included, this would not have even been a question.

Stay with FOX 13 News for the latest on this breaking news story

Recent Utah political stories

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere