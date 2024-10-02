Salt Lake City Council approves sales tax increase for downtown entertainment district

SALT LAKE CITY — The plan to raise nearly a billion dollars to renovate the area around the Delta Center has cleared one of its final major hurdles.

The Salt Lake City Council voted on the sales tax increase of 0.5 percent Tuesday night. They also officially approved the partnership with Smith Entertainment Group to create an "entertainment district."

The vote was unanimous, with the exception of one council member absent from the meeting.

During a discussion before they voted, council members reiterated that this sales tax increase won't be on groceries. Chair Victoria Petro said if groceries were included, this would not have even been a question.

