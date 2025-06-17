Sen. Mike Lee deletes social media post on Minnesota shootings following backlash

Following days of nationwide backlash, Utah Sen. Mike Lee has deleted social media posts on the Minnesota shootings of two politicians that many found offensive and cruel.

Hours after Saturday's deadly shootings, Lee shared unfounded information on his X account that the suspect, Vance Boelter, was a "Marxist" connected to Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, writing, “This is what happens when Marxists don’t get their way."

After Lee faced immediate scorn over his comments, he pinned the post to his X account for a short period and made another post on his official Senate account condemning the shootings.

On Monday, Lee's counterpart from Minnesota, Sen. Tina Smith, was caught on camera confronting him about the posts.

“I don’t know whether Sen. Lee thought fully through what it was, you have to ask him," she said afterwards, "but I needed him to hear from me directly what impact I think his cruel statement had on me, his colleague.”

While Lee has not spoken with reporters or publicly acknowledged the uproar over his social media comments, the posts were deleted and removed from his page by Tuesday afternoon.

Minnesota state Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband were fatally shot, and state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife were wounded early Saturday. Boelter was arrested Sunday night after an extensive manhunt.