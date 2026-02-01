Salt Lake City cyclists join global rides honoring Alexi Pretti

SALT LAKE CITY — Cyclists gathered at Liberty Park on Saturday for a remembrance ride honoring Alexi Pretti.

“Share one voice louder and louder — that’s the only way to really move forward,” said Josh Hicks, an organizer of the Alexi Pretti memorial ride at Liberty Park.

There was also another ride that met at the Center Street Trail in North Salt Lake. This one was organized by Dan Robinson.

“I love cycling. I do a lot of it. I ride year‑round,” said Robison

Several people attended the remembrance ride, which met at Liberty Park.

“We’re riding for Alexander Pretti, we’re riding for all of the others. We’re riding for peace, and we’re riding for our own community,” said Hicks.

Hicks said bicycles bring people together and can help focus community energy.

“Bikes are fun. Bikes make people happy; they bring people together,” he said. “To know that there are this many people out here that care, it’s pretty incredible.”

Within a week of Pretti’s death, his former bike shop, the Angry Catfish, organized a national “ride in remembrance” memorial for their friend.

Daniel Seemiller, who rode on Saturday, said the event was meant to honor Pretti’s work for his community.

“In honor of Alex. He did a lot of things for his community, and this is just riding in his honor. We’ve got signs on our bikes to commemorate him, and we hope this kind of action… just stops,” said Seemiller.

Riders pedaled as one from Liberty Park to the Utah State Capitol, a show of solidarity that organizers said they hope will send a message to local leaders.

“A way to stand up for what we believe in and a way to show our support,” Robison said.

Organizers said similar remembrance rides were taking place around the world. “We’re passionate people, and I feel like coming together like this is how to get stuff done,” Hicks said.

Hicks said organizers counted at least 300 rides being held globally in Pretti’s memory.

“When the world is really loud and scary and dark, the best thing we can do is come together,” he said.