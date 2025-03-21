Salt Lake City Mayor Mendenhall pushes back on Utah legislature's efforts to 'control'

SALT LAKE CITY — Mayor Erin Mendenhall pushed back on what she called the Utah State Legislature's efforts to "control" Salt Lake City and its residents.

"This year brought about sort of an altogether different punitive level against Salt Lake City and there was an audacity to some of the proposals we saw," she told reporters at a news conference on Friday.

Reflecting on the 45-day session that just ended, the mayor said some bills that the legislature introduced did not pass as originally envisioned because Salt Lake City insisted on negotiating them. She also praised lawmakers for their willingness to engage on areas of concern and told reporters there were pieces of legislation that passed that will benefit Salt Lake City.

"I will not back away from the table and we did not back away from the table this session," Mayor Mendenhall said.

One of the biggest bills aimed at Salt Lake City was in the omnibus transportation bill, which included an amendment that sparked pushback and protest when it stripped the city of control of its own streets. Lawmakers told FOX 13 News at the time they were responding to constituent gripes about construction and congestion around Salt Lake City's push for more bicycle and pedestrian-friendly traffic calming measures.

So now, Salt Lake City will have to seek approval from Utah's Department of Transportation if any new transit or traffic plans disrupt major arterial roads.

"This is another instance in this legislative session where the state inserted itself where local electeds are meant to lead. We are closest to our people," the mayor said, insisting that Salt Lake City residents want these traffic calming measures.

She noted that what passed the legislature is different than what was introduced. But some ambitious projects including plans to turn a large chunk of Main Street into a pedestrian plaza and build a "Green Loop" of park spaces in the middle of streets around the city will now have UDOT oversight.

"Effective planning is essential not only for ensuring sustainable growth and preventing unnecessary congestion but also for preserving the livability of our communities for future generations and welcoming visitors to our great state," said Sen. Wayne Harper, R-Taylorsville, the sponsor of the transportation bill, in a statement to FOX 13 News.

"SB195 establishes a framework for enhanced collaboration and coordination between the Utah Department of Transportation and Salt Lake City, providing them with the time to work together to develop the best solutions to meet the growing demands of the city. I appreciate discussions with Mayor Mendenhall and with all stakeholders to find the best policy."

The bicycle and pedestrian advocacy group Sweet Streets said it believed the legislature stepped on Salt Lake City's sovereignty with the bill, which they opposed.

"You’ve got this nominally conservative government that is saying 'Hey, we don’t want the federal government to come tell us how to run our state,'" said Julian Jurkoic. "We in Salt Lake City don’t want the state government to tell us how to build our streets."

Another bill that passed could impact Salt Lake City in numerous ways. House Bill 77 prohibits non-sanctioned flags from being displayed in classrooms and on government properties. The bill also faced protests because it would prohibit government facilities from flying an LGBTQ+ Pride flag. In response to the bill's passage, the mayor had the Pride flag flown at the Salt Lake City & County Building on the final night of the session — and it's stayed flying ever since.

Mayor Mendenhall declined to say if she would sue over the bill, should Governor Spencer Cox sign it into law.

"My hope and my encouragement from my lips to God’s ears is Gov. Cox will veto HB77," she said. "It is not reflective of the values of this community."

At his monthly news conference on PBS Utah, Gov. Cox said he has not yet decided if he will sign or veto the bill. He also reacted to reports that the bill could prompt the Sundance Film Festival to pack up and leave town.

"Nothing’s changed on the bill, it’s going through the review process," Gov. Cox told reporters. "What I can say is I care deeply about Sundance. Sundance is an important part of Utah."

Mayor Mendenhall said Salt Lake City did notch some wins in the legislative session with a bill to help boost downtown by remodeling the Salt Palace Convention Center as part of the creation of a sports, arts and entertainment district tied to the Smith Entertainment Group's plans.

"This locks in the Utah Jazz and the Utah Hockey Club or whatever they will be called after this session for the next 30 years in downtown Salt Lake City as it should be," she said.

The mayor also said she found support from legislators on the city's initiatives to deal with homelessness and public safety.

"We went into this session with the goal of preventing a state takeover of our public safety and we succeeded in maintaining that core municipal function in Salt Lake City," she told reporters.

Mayor Mendenhall said it was her desire that lawmakers pick up the phone and talk to her if they have concerns, adding that she enjoys a good working relationship with legislative leaders.

"We appreciate working with Mayor Mendenhall and all local leaders as we craft policies that serve our state's and capital city's best interests," Senate President J. Stuart Adams, R-Layton, said in a statement. "While there may be differences of opinion on certain issues, our goal remains to ensure that legislation supports the long-term success, safety and well-being of all Utahns. Throughout the legislative process, we welcome input from stakeholders across the state and remain committed to open dialogue and collaboration."