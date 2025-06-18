Salt Lake City Police Chief summoned to meet with lawmakers over 'No Kings' shooting

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Police Chief Brian Redd was summoned to Utah's Capitol Hill to meet with lawmakers over Saturday's "No Kings" protest shooting.

As he walked in to meet with Senate Democrats, Chief Redd declined to say much to FOX 13 News.

"We’re just going to continue to investigate," he said.

Asked if Salt Lake City police had identified who is ultimately responsible for the shooting, Chief Redd replied: "We just continue to investigate. Make sure that we have everything correct to bring to the District Attorney’s office."

New video of Salt Lake City protest shooting appears to contradict police:

All of the meetings with the House and Senate Minority caucuses were closed to the public. Following the meetings, lawmakers who attended said they were satisfied with information Chief Redd provided, but emphasized that there was a lot he could not say because of the ongoing investigation.

Senate Minority Leader Luz Escamilla, D-Salt Lake City, said her caucus was told that those in the protest wearing vests (referred to by some as "peacekeepers" providing some kind of security ) had not coordinated with Salt Lake City police.

"That was something we had not known, we asked and the chief expressed that," she told reporters.

Murder suspect described as a punk rocker who often open-carries a firearm at protests:

Caucus members said they have heard from constituents wanting answers. Many of those lawmakers, like Rep. Grant Amjad Miller, D-Salt Lake City, participated in Saturday's protest march.

"What happened on Saturday really tore at a sense of unity, and a fabric of a sense of our community, and we lost a very meaningful member of our community that day," he said.