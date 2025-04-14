Sanders, Ocasio-Cortez speak to sold-out Huntsman Center

SALT LAKE CITY — Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez stopped in Utah as part of their "Fighting Oligarchy" tour Sunday night, and the attendees filled up the University of Utah's entire basketball arena — and then some.

They filled all 15,000 seats in the Jon M. Huntsman Center, plus 1,000 people on the floor and 4,000 people outside in the "overflow" — a total of 20,000, according to a spokesperson for Sanders' team.

Local organizers opened the event with brief speeches, followed by Ocasio-Cortez and Sanders.

VIDEO BELOW: Rep. Ocasio-Cortez's full speech