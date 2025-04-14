Watch Now
NewsPolitics

Actions

Sanders, Ocasio-Cortez speak to sold-out Huntsman Center

Posted

SALT LAKE CITY — Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez stopped in Utah as part of their "Fighting Oligarchy" tour Sunday night, and the attendees filled up the University of Utah's entire basketball arena — and then some.

They filled all 15,000 seats in the Jon M. Huntsman Center, plus 1,000 people on the floor and 4,000 people outside in the "overflow" — a total of 20,000, according to a spokesperson for Sanders' team.

Local organizers opened the event with brief speeches, followed by Ocasio-Cortez and Sanders.

VIDEO BELOW: Rep. Ocasio-Cortez's full speech

Full AOC speech

Recent Utah political stories

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere