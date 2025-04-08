Secretary Duffy visits Utah, observes transit & infrastructure

SALT LAKE CITY — U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, Senator John Curtis and Congresswoman Celeste Maloy stopped by Salt Lake City on Monday.

The group rode the FrontRunner as they discussed Utah's infrastructural future, with the Beehive State looking to secure federal funding for upgrades ahead of the 2034 Olympics.

“His goal is to make sure that the funds that are expended are well used and delivered on time, and I think he has a partner in the state of Utah,” said UTA Trustee Jeff Acerson.

But FOX 13 News also asked them about the pressing issue of the present: tariffs.

“For some who say prices are going to go up, I would tell you that the American worker, when unleashed, can produce products more cost-effectively because we are more efficient and harder-working,” Duffy said.

He pointed to their $2 trillion a year trade deficit and said the tariffs will be a massive revenue driver into federal coffers.

He also believes there are a lot more products that can and should be made in America, saying it’s "fundamentally unfair" that countries have free access to our market.

Sen. John Curtis was slightly more reserved in his response.

“I’m very, very sympathetic, particularly to small businesses that are dealing with tariffs,” said Sen. Curtis. “We’ll see where this goes, but clearly we’re on this path, we’re committed to it.”

When we tried to ask if he believes the tariffs are the right path for the U.S., the press briefing abruptly ended after just three questions.

“I promised the secretary he’s going to make his flight,” Sen. Curtis said.

But he did put emphasis on finding a way to protect businesses amid what he called a "long-term investment we’re making as a country."

“I think we in that Senate need to do all we can for small businesses to bring predictability into this as well,” said Curtis.